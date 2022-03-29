Biden’s Health Moonshot

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 15:21 Hits: 0

With the creation of a federal agency focused on shepherding through breakthrough biotechnology innovations, the United States has a big opportunity to propel science forward while reducing drug prices and improving access to novel treatments. But first, political leaders must get the new agency's budget and design right.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-advanced-research-projects-agency-for-health-darpa-model-by-mariana-mazzucato-and-travis-whitfill-2022-03