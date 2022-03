Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 08:34 Hits: 0

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine reflects his belief in an imperial paradigm that emphasizes the greatness of the state over the rights and dignity of its people. A Russian victory would vindicate this value system and put millions of Eurasians at risk.

