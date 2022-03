Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 21:11 Hits: 6

Forget the Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation—hospitality workers got thrown under the bus when a host of Hollywood elites entered an Oscars night party at a hotel under union boycott.

