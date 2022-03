Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 19:22 Hits: 11

A U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), landing safely in Kazakhstan in a rare show of cooperation between the two countries whose relations have all but disintegrated over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

