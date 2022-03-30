Right-wing conspiracy theorist brags about not 'calling in gay' to work and Twitter has questions

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 19:00 Hits: 9

During a bombastic speech at the ReAwaken America Tour at Awaken Church in San Diego, California earlier this month, right-wing conspiracy theorist and host Clay Clark boasted about being a "toxic alpha male" who never takes a day off of work. Among his self-aggrandizing bullet points, however, was a particularly eyebrow-raising remark. Clark, a militant homophobe and supporter of former President Donald Trump, flamboyantly claimed that he has not once "called in gay" or "gender-confused." Clark also bragged that he chose work over attending his dad's funeral when he died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative nervous system disorder more commonly known as Lou Gherig's Disease.

"You don't need the majority to agree with you to be right. So when I started into my research, I remember the first client calls me, 'are you going to meet this week with COVID?' YES! I'm going to meet every week! I am 41-years-old. I have not had a sick day in 23 years. I don't call in sick, I don't call in gay, I don't call in gender-confused. I don't – when my dad died of Lou Gherig's Disease, I had some barbeque and went back to work because that is what a man does," Clark bellowed. "I am an alpha toxic male to the next level. I like it."



