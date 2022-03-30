Right-wing conspiracy theorist brags about not 'calling in gay' to work and Twitter has questions

Category: World Hits: 9
During a bombastic speech at the ReAwaken America Tour at Awaken Church in San Diego, California earlier this month, right-wing conspiracy theorist and host Clay Clark boasted about being a "toxic alpha male" who never takes a day off of work. Among his self-aggrandizing bullet points, however, was a particularly eyebrow-raising remark. Clark, a militant homophobe and supporter of former President Donald Trump, flamboyantly claimed that he has not once "called in gay" or "gender-confused." Clark also bragged that he chose work over attending his dad's funeral when he died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative nervous system disorder more commonly known as Lou Gherig's Disease.
"You don't need the majority to agree with you to be right. So when I started into my research, I remember the first client calls me, 'are you going to meet this week with COVID?' YES! I'm going to meet every week! I am 41-years-old. I have not had a sick day in 23 years. I don't call in sick, I don't call in gay, I don't call in gender-confused. I don't – when my dad died of Lou Gherig's Disease, I had some barbeque and went back to work because that is what a man does," Clark bellowed. "I am an alpha toxic male to the next level. I like it."
Watch below via Right Wing Watch:
"I am an alpha toxic male to the next level," declares Clay Clark, who brags that he never takes a day off work ... even when his father died: "I do not call in sick, I do not call in gay, I do not call in gender confused." https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1508869005427331075\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/xHrcAz5p8f
Predictably, Twitter had some questions.
Wait, we can call in gay? Cool!
So are we betting over or under a year before he \u201ctearfully\u201d confesses to doing that which he preaches against?
Wait, we can call in gay now? I mean I'm pansexual so does that mean I just get a half day off or something?
Do people call out for being gender confused?
Sounds healthy and considerate!\n\nSeriously, do people not understand getting others sick is a good reason to take a sick day?
"Sorry boss. Can't make it to work today. Feeling a little gay. Yeah it's been going around. Been feeling a really strong urge to buy a Faberge egg and everything"
Others made some keen observations.
He doesn't seem to realize that deliberately treating father's funeral day as just another day casts him in a macabre light. Saying he does not "call in gay" is just childish/immature, his choice of words causes me to believe he won't represent everyone. Don't vote Clay Clark
The only part of his self description he got right is the toxic.
An "alpha" would never have to self-promote.
It\u2019s like making up your own nickname
Imagine having to tell people that you're an alpha male you could just say that and everyone knows you're toxic, you don't even have to add that part in. The rest of the statement is just expected alongside claiming being a toxic alpha male, another thing that goes without saying
Letting your boss trample you like that is characteristic submissive omega/delta male behavior.
This guy is one of the things wrong with America. He\u2019s angry and narrow minded. He has the wrong idea what a male is. He is a Neanderthal.
Alpha males aren't toxic - it's what makes them alphas.
In conclusion:
pic.twitter.com/iz5DiOpqWx
