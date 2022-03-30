Venezuela Congratulates Nicaragua for FAO Conference Co-Chair

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 18:20 Hits: 8

On Wednesday, Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia congratulated Nicaragua for being elected as co-chair of the FAO Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean.

"The Republic of Nicaragua was elected vice president of the 37th FAO Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean, which is the result of its commitment to building efficient and innovative food systems. Congratulations!", he tweeted.

The FAO Regional Conference began on Monday in Quito (Ecuador), where delegations from 33 countries will discuss various topics of interest, with a special focus on food security.

Until April 1, the Latin American ministers of agriculture will analyze initiatives and policies to move towards more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agri-food systems.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, one-third of all food produced for human consumption is lost and wasted annually. This is more troubling significant food insecurity in the region and the high levels of food imports (80-90% of all food consumed, according to the @WorldBank ). pic.twitter.com/Ytv7bsiSMT December 27, 2021

According to the program, the participants will review regional progress in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and discuss innovations in relation to small-scale family farming.

"The food that you produce and export will influence the nutrition of hundreds of millions of men, women and children within and beyond the borders of this wondrous land," FAO Director Qu Dongyu said during the opening speech at the Conference.

The FAO conference will analyze how to achieve better nutrition with healthy diets for all and innovations in favor of agri-food systems adapted to climate change.

The first International Mission of Solidarity with Venezuela of the @via_campesina visited campesinos and communes to learn about local agroecological projects and food sovereignty. @teleSURenglishpic.twitter.com/PR5UuGY9Gd January 29, 2020

