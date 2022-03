Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 17:45 Hits: 9

The Russian leader said money would be paid into Gazprom Bank, which is not a subject of sanctions, and then transferred in rubles to Russia, according to a German statement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-says-putin-agreed-to-keep-payments-for-gas-in-euros/a-61310461?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf