Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 19:33 Hits: 11

Barcelona scored four goals in 19 second half minutes to see off Real Madrid to reach the semifinals of the Champions League. The game becomes the most attended women's club game ever, with 91,553 fans at Camp Nou.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/women-s-champions-league-barcelona-turn-on-the-style-in-front-of-record-crowd/a-61310858?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf