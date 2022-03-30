Live: Russia regrouping forces to focus on 'key fronts and Donbas'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 04:53 Hits: 3

A day after Russia vowed to scale back military operations, shelling continued in Kyiv and Chernihiv amid reports Russian forces were regrouping to focus attention on their main goal: the breakaway region of Donbas. In an interview with FRANCE 24, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Russia has now "realised the unity and the firmness of the European Union and the transatlantic relationship”. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times indicated are Paris time [GMT+2].

