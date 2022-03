Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 19:05 Hits: 10

The last surviving suspect in the November 2015 attacks in and around Paris apologised to the court on Wednesday, saying he chose not to detonate his suicide belt that night but felt ashamed for not doing so: "I was afraid of the looks from the other jihadists," he said.

