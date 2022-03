Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 19:31 Hits: 11

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has started to reposition under 20% of the forces arrayed around Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, but cautioned Russia was expected to refit and resupply them for redeployment, and not bring the forces home. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/03/31/pentagon-sees-russia-starting-to-reposition-under-20-of-forces-around-kyiv