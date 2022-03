Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 18:22 Hits: 11

“Paradise Square,” a new Broadway musical, tells the story of a moment of racial harmony in Civil War-era New York City, and how it was disrupted.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Arts/2022/0330/Broadway-s-Paradise-Square-is-enthralling-spectacle-of-history?icid=rss