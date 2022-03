Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 10:25 Hits: 2

Facebook is a major battleground in Hungary’s April election. BIRN/Telex has identified numerous Facebook pages pushing a pro-Fidesz line on which paid adverts smear opposition candidates. Who is paying for all this is less clear.

