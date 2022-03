Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 09:45 Hits: 2

While pandemics are rare, natural disasters, financial crises, and industrial accidents occur on a regular basis. By assessing the response to COVID-19, governments can craft more flexible, equitable plans to manage future emergencies and strengthen democratic institutions.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-need-for-resilient-institutions-in-future-emergencies-by-yves-leterme-2022-03