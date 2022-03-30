The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Is the New Stagflation Policy-Proof?

Like the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's war in Ukraine has contributed to the stagflationary pressures in the United States and other advanced economies. While fiscal and monetary authorities currently have the situation under control, they are likely to run up against the limits of their policy options as conditions change.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/stagflationary-environment-putins-war-no-optimal-policy-response-by-nouriel-roubini-and-brunello-rosa-2022-03

