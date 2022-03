Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 16:13 Hits: 3

Millions of people are fleeing the war in Ukraine. But cats, dogs and even bears are also arriving in Germany as refugees. Part of their welcome package: a rabies shot.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukrainian-refugees-bring-their-pets-to-safety/a-61262788?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf