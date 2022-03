Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 16:22 Hits: 4

The EU Commission plans to introduce labeling on clothes that would tell consumers how easily recyclable and environmentally friendly they are.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-proposes-new-rules-to-tackle-fast-fashion/a-61308009?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf