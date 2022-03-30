The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

How the letter 'Z' is being used to intimidate anti-war activists in Russia

Category: World Hits: 3

How the letter 'Z' is being used to intimidate anti-war activists in Russia People in Russia who support the invasion of Ukraine have adopted the letter "Z" as a pro-war symbol. People have been getting the Z – which appears on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine – printed on posters and T-shirts and sharing Z drawings made by their children online. Someone has also been spray painting the letter Z on the doors of anti-war activists in Moscow, including the offices of the NGO Memorial. Two activists spoke to the FRANCE 24 Observers team about these attempts at intimidation. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20220330-z-symbol-ukraine-russia-intimidation-anti-war-activists

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version