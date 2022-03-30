How the letter 'Z' is being used to intimidate anti-war activists in Russia

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 10:52 Hits: 3

People in Russia who support the invasion of Ukraine have adopted the letter "Z" as a pro-war symbol. People have been getting the Z – which appears on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine – printed on posters and T-shirts and sharing Z drawings made by their children online. Someone has also been spray painting the letter Z on the doors of anti-war activists in Moscow, including the offices of the NGO Memorial. Two activists spoke to the FRANCE 24 Observers team about these attempts at intimidation.

