In Mariupol, a war of images to prove who controls the city

Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Mariupol, a city under siege by the Russian army, has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Amid intense fighting and devastating shelling attacks, Mariupol is also the site of a war of images. Propaganda photos and videos from both sides have been widely distributed as proof that either the Ukrainians or Russians are in control of the city. However, a closer inspection shows that neither one is.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20220330-mariupol-war-images-propaganda-azov-chechen-soldiers