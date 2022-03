Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 15:53 Hits: 4

A trail of destruction leads through the streets of the Ukrainian town of Lukyanivka near the capital Kyiv, one of several to have been recaptured by Ukraine in recent days. But amid the carnage there are is also a sense of pride and defiance among soldiers and residents at having scored a victory against the military might of Moscow.

