Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has led to not one war, but two: A Russian war waged mainly against Ukraine’s cities and civilian population, and a war fought by Ukraine’s armed forces against Russian troops. Russia is winning the former, Ukraine is winning the latter, and international cooperation is losing everywhere.

