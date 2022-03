Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 17:21 Hits: 2

A court in Moscow has canceled a suspended three-year prison sentence for prominent Russian theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov that he was handed in an embezzlement case that many have called politically motivated.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/serebrennikov-suspended-sentence-canceled/31774787.html