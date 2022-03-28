Twitter brutally mocks QAnon 'prophet' blessing three Oregon GOP candidates

Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 23:00 Hits: 2

Right-wing QAnon self-proclaimed "prophet" Johnny Enlow blessed three Republican candidates for public office during the Restore: Government and Economy summit at Eagle Mountain Apostolic Resource Center in Bend, Oregon on Saturday.

The bizarre ritual led by Enlow – a conspiracy theorist who has glued himself to and made innumerable false predictions about former President Donald Trump's 2020 election lies – even pantomimed sprinkling holy water on the GOP hopefuls: "Marc Thielman, who is running for governor, Darin Harbick, who is running for the U.S. Senate, and Patti Adair, who is seeking reelection as a county commissioner," according to Right Wing Watch.

“Lord, we commission them in your name. They have asked for that as well, Lord, so we commission them. And whatever that means, represents, and is imparted to them in the spirit realm of apostolic commissioning, let that be released over them. Even right now, Lord, let the new angels that come with that commissioning be released to them right now; angels that protect their household, angels that protect their relationships – the husband and wife, the family, the children, all aspects of it – let that new shield come around all of them even at this time, Lord," Enlow proclaimed.

“Lord, you’re showing me and want me to tell them all that you’ve already won, and it's winning from his standpoint, which means he's shown me before that whatever we contend for we actually get. Whatever we contend for, we penetrate with the kingdom of God," Enlow continued. "So when you have that interest, what you’re contending for, it will leave a mark of Heaven in that place, no matter what. And so if he considers it best for you to win, then you’re going to officially win out there. But it’s a win for the Kingdom of God just the fact that you have said, ‘We’re going for this position.’ He says it will be penetrated in the spirit: it will forever be marked as kingdom territory.”

Watch below via Right Wing Watch:

Twitter took note of the cultish behavior.



























One burning question emerged: what if Enlow's crew fails to get elected?

Wonder not, for Enlow was way ahead of it. He assured Thielman, Harbick, Adair, and the audience that the trio are winners no matter what happens in this year's election.

“He wants you to be at ease for what’s taking place as if you already won because you have won in his eyes,” Enlow said. “He is watching over you. He’s protecting you. So I want to declare just the protection over you, the peace of God, a canopy of grace over each and every one of them, Lord, in this process. We bless them in your name.”

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/03/johnny-enlow-blesses-gop-candidates/