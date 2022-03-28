Mitch McConnell hammered for claiming that the US spends too little on the military

Category: World Hits: 3
United States Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) caused an uproar on social media on Monday after he tweeted that President Joe Biden's request for an additional $31 billion in military spending is nowhere near enough.
The Department of Defense has asked Congress to allocate the extra funds – on top of the $782 billion already slated to be dumped down the "defense" drain – to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin's genocidal invasion. McConnell, however, signaled that even more money should be pumped into the coffers of corporate warmongers.
"President Biden's budget reinforces the disconnect between this Administration’s far-left goals and what Americans need," wrote McConnell. "It’s soft on the defense funding we need to outpace Russia and China, heavy on left-wing waste and historic tax hikes."
Is if that were not enough, "an analysis by Capital Alpha Partners’ Byron Callan noted the Republican target is likely $875 billion for overall defense and national security spending," according to a DefenseNews report.
Twitter wasted no time reminding McConnell that the US already outspends most of its allies and adversaries – combined – on its armed forces. And that siphoning dollars away from much-needed socioeconomic reforms ultimately makes the US a weaker country.
The US spends more on defense than the next 11 largest spenders COMBINED. Explain the need for that much defense spending while Americans are suffering under crushing college debt, skyrocketing housing cost, unaffordable healthcare and absurd prescription drug costs. WAITING....
It increases the defense budget. It increases taxes on the wealthiest Americans while keeping taxes low on the middle class. It will reduce the deficit and is a good bipartisan compromise. I don\u2019t see how you can logically spin this any other way.
Who Are you to decide what the American citizens \u201cneed\u201d? You voted to give 2 trillion to you wealthy donors. What have you done to help the people in Kentucky? I don\u2019t think they are in the top in education,\nhow is the healthcare in Kentucky?\nThers isn\u2019t a bomb shortage.
The majority of the ppl want the BBB and voting rights passed. You and your Q friends all vote against both bills, only because you know they WOULD do good for the ppl. You will block anything that is good for America. Let the ppl suffer for your own political gain. \ntraitor
Oh right, like you were so connected when you gave all the MILLIONAIRES a huge tax holiday? Or when you were writing legislation about Women's healthcare without a single WOMAN in the room? Give me a break. You're an idiot.
Why is it that the GOP are always hiding behind Defense Spending(Lobbies) rather than Americans feeding their families,EARNING, decent wages, affordable healthcare, jobs, and a roof over their heads? WAKE TF UP
Omg please. The US is out spending on every country on military. You know what we\u2019re almost last at spending on, our citizens. Our education, our healthcare and planet.
Users also torched McConnell for voting into law the historically gigantic tax cuts that were gifted to the richest Americans under former President Donald Trump.
Yes, tax hikes ON THE ULTRA RICH who McConnell defends tirelessly.
We spend more on defense that the next 10 nations, combined. The defense bill is more than under Trump. Could you and your party offer a competing budget for comparison? You've always wanted to kill infra and ACA but have never said what you would replace them with.
Are you hallucinating? We "outpace" every country in terms of defense spending! We need to spend on infrastructure instead! Is spending money on roads, renewable energy, healthcare, etc. really "far-left"? As for "historic" tax hikes, billionaires SHOULD have their taxes raised!
So what does Americans need? You are quick to speak against what POTUS want to do for Americans but I don't hear you coming up with solutions to help Americans!! Your interest is in filling corporations pockets.
