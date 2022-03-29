Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 01:17 Hits: 1

In light of the recent discovery of Hunter Biden reportedly funding Ukrainian Biolabs, there is an ongoing investigation into his foreign incomes, especially those coming from Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal said that U.S. prosecutors are moving forward on Biden's son inquiry on Monday.

The U.S. attorney's office in Delaware is exploring Hunter Biden's links to Burisma Holdings Ltd, a Ukrainian natural gas company, where he received money while serving as a board member in the period of 2014 to 2019, with a salary of 50 000 dollars a month and how he used those funds.

Investigators extensively questioned a Biden associate last month, asking about his drug and alcohol use, spending habits and state of mind in 2018, one of these sources said, suggesting prosecutors are studying whether such activity would amount to a defense against a potential criminal tax case.

The investigation has explored how the payments made by Burisma went first to Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC before going to Hunter's account. According to the bank statements, one of Hunter's business partners in Kazakhastan transferred 142 300 dollars to Rosemont Seneca.

The report indicated that the money came from a Singapore-based company controlled by Kazakh businessman Kenges Rakishev. Biden's son's former associate stated that a day after the money was transferred, the firm Rosemont Seneca sent the total to a New Jersey car dealership to pay for a sports car for Hunter Biden. Investigators have interrogated several ex-associates of Biden's son to discover if he moved funds in order to obscure his tax liability, the prosecutors are also after his business dealings in China.

The inquiry on Hunter Biden started after Western media revelations of Biden's son's link with the Ukrainian Biolabs, citing his 2014 leaked correspondence with Pentagon defense contractor Metabiota. E-mails found on Hunter's laptop revealed how he managed his e-mails, believed to have been recovered from his "laptop from hell", detailing how Hunter Biden leveraged his influence as a board member of Burisma to funnel money into pandemic-causing pathogen research in Ukraine.

The reports followed the Russian Defense Ministry revealing Hunter's links to U.S.-funded Biolabs in eastern Ukraine. According to Russia's report, one of the companies linked to these labs was funded by Joe Biden's son and the stepson of former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Christopher Heinz.

