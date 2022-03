Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 08:52 Hits: 10

More people could later face fines as the probe into gatherings at 10 Downing Street during COVID lockdown continues, police said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/partygate-uk-police-to-fine-20-people-over-lockdown-breaches/a-61288747?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf