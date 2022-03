Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 09:50 Hits: 14

In March 1972, Agnetha, Anni-Frid, Björn and Benny met in a studio to record their first group song, "People need love," marking the official begin of the legendary band.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/abba-s-first-song-is-50-years-old/a-61285267?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf