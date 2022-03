Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 16:22 Hits: 1

The latest target of Iran’s compulsory hijab law: a statue recently installed on a street in Gorgan, in the northeast of the country. On March 25, city officials removed the sculpture of a woman because the veil and dress were deemed inappropriate.

