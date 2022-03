Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 08:50 Hits: 9

France, Germany and Luxembourg have seized properties and frozen assets worth 120 million euros ($130 million) in a major operation linked to money laundering in Lebanon, the EU's justice agency said Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220329-france-germany-and-luxembourg-seize-assets-of-lebanon-s-central-bank-chief