Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 06:12 Hits: 4

Sali Berisha may well reunite the struggling Democratic Party after Lulzim Basha’s chaotic leadership – but the way back to power will be rocky.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/03/29/albanias-opposition-faces-huge-challenge-as-berisha-bids-to-reunite-the-democratic-party/