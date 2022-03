Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 08:13 Hits: 11

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, in an interview on March 28 with Current Time's Ksenia Sokolyanskaya, said that the United States doesn't have a policy of regime change in Russia. But, she added, "we cannot continue to empower Russian President Vladimir Putin to wage war in a place like Ukraine."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-diplomat-ukraine-russia/31775695.html