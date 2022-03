Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 08:10 Hits: 13

The Russian attack on Ukraine has dampened consumer sentiment in Germany, just as many hoped the lifting of pandemic restrictions would drive an economic revival. Experts say a recession could be looming.

