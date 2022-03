Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 08:30 Hits: 12

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would isolate for seven days. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/03/29/czech-pm-fiala-tests-positive-for-covid-19