Rep. Ro Khanna Says Biden's Proposed Billionaire Tax Is a First Step in Addressing U.S. Inequality

Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 12:30 Hits: 14

The White House is unveiling a new tax plan that would establish a minimum 20% tax rate on all U.S. households worth more than $100 million. “It’s high time that people who have made billions of dollars pay the same taxes … as people who are in service jobs, and this is the first step towards that,” says California Congressmember Ro Khanna. The Democratic lawmaker also talks about the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax, his bill aimed at curbing profiteering by oil companies.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/3/28/biden_proposed_billionaire_tax_ro_khanna