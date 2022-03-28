The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Nonwhite Refugees Fleeing Ukraine War Held in Detention Centers in Poland, Estonia, Austria

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted an exodus of nearly 4 million people and an outpouring of support for many of the refugees. But a new report finds dozens of nonwhite people who fled Ukraine are being held in long-term detention centers in Poland and Estonia. We speak with Maud Jullien, investigations editor at Lighthouse Reports, which just published a series of reports in collaboration with The Independent, Der Spiegel, Radio France and others on the detention of African students fleeing Ukraine. She describes how the European Union’s temporary protection directive sets a double standard by permitting the safe entry of Ukrainian citizens into neighboring countries while withholding protection to third-party nationals escaping the same conflict.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/3/28/detained_african_students_russia_ukraine

