Published on Monday, 28 March 2022

Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iyrna Vereshchuk, says there are no plans to open any humanitarian corridors from besieged cities because of possible "provocations" from Russia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-no-evacuation-corridors-russian-provocations/31774126.html