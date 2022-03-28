Clarence Thomas cannot 'plausibly plead ignorance' of his wife’s Jan. 6 activities: conservative

Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 11:15 Hits: 7

Ginni Thomas, the wife of U.S. Supreme Court Clarence Thomas, has tried to give the impression that her husband, U.S. Supreme Court Clarence Thomas, was unaware of her post-election activities of November 2020 — when, according to reporting by CBS News and the Washington Post, she urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to pursue efforts to overturn the presidential election. But Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter, in an article published by The Bulwark on March 28, lays out some reasons why she doesn’t find Ginni Thomas’ claim believable.

Ginni Thomas recently told the Washington Free Beacon, “Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work.” Regardless, her critics find it disturbing that the wife of a Supreme Court justice tried to help get a democratic election overturned.

Carpenter writes, “Virginia Thomas wants people to believe that her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, had no idea about her activities challenging the results of the 2020 election…. Her story as well as her election theories don’t survive even the most basic common-sense tests.”

Carpenter continues, “Justice Thomas cannot plausibly plead ignorance of his wife’s January 6th-related activities. Her texts were the subject of a blockbuster Washington Post-CBS story, carried by numerous other outlets such as CNN and the New York Times…. The notion that Clarence Thomas is unaware of what Ginni was up to? Not plausible.”

Moreover, Carpenter adds, Ginni Thomas’ “political activities relating to January 6th were already a matter of public record.”

“Her promotion of election conspiracies was well known; she posted them on her Facebook page,” Carpenter explains. “On the morning of January 6th, just hours before the attack on the Capitol, she lavished praise on the Trump rallygoers who wanted to overturn the election.”

Justice Thomas, Carpenter notes, was no doubt aware that his wife co-signed an open letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “demanding that he remove Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger from the GOP conference for serving as members of the January 6th Committee.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, on March 24, tweeted that Justice Thomas “needs to be impeached” from the U.S. Supreme Court because of his wife’s election activities. Carpenter doesn’t go that far in her Bulwark article, but she wraps up the piece by stressing that she cannot take seriously the claim that Justice Thomas was oblivious to his wife’s election-related activities.

“One last common-sense test: Ginni told Meadows via text that the ‘Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,’” Carpenter writes. “If she really thought that were true, wouldn’t she have a moral obligation to speak with her husband, one of nine people on the planet who could potentially resolve the matter? Would she be posting all over Facebook, writing open letters to GOP leadership, and working all her Washington insider connections, including the White House chief of staff, but not strategizing with the Supreme Court justice living under the same roof as her? That’s even harder to believe than the conspiracy theories dancing in her head.”

