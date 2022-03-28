Zelensky: We Are Ready to Negotiate Neutral Status With Russia

Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 09:40 Hits: 5



In an interview broadcast Sunday, the Ukrainian leader said his government is "thoroughly studying" the issue of Ukraine's "neutrality," one of Russia's main conditions for halting its military operation.

"Guarantees of security and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to do it. This is the most important point," he has indicated.

However, he has pointed out that he will not discuss other Russian demands, such as the demilitarization of the country, adding that no peace agreement would be possible without a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops, which would have to be guaranteed by a third party and submitted to a referendum.

The basis for neutrality can be found in the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine, passed on July 1, 1990... "intention of becoming a permanently neutral state that does not participate in military blocs and adheres to three nuclear free principles"

Meanwhile, Russia has insisted that it has no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory, but what it seeks is the "demilitarization" and "denazification" of the neighboring country and to prevent the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), led by the U.S., from turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian base.

Also, it has stressed that it will only curb its operations, if Kiev accepts its main conditions, including the recognition of Russian sovereignty of Crimea, the demilitarization of the Ukrainian state, the neutral status of Ukraine and the renunciation of the desire to join NATO.

