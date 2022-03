Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 11:30 Hits: 6

The German composer found out he had won an Academy Award for his "Dune" score from a hotel room in Amsterdam. Currently on tour, the prolific musician broke an unusual record with his second win.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dune-composer-hans-zimmer-wins-second-oscar-in-bathrobe/a-61279737?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf