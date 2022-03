Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 00:02 Hits: 3

Deaf family drama “CODA” won best picture honors at the Oscars Sunday, the first-ever triumph for a streamer, in a ceremony that was overshadowed by best actor-winner Will Smith striking comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife.

