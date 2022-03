Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 11:24 Hits: 10

IPOH: Raja Kecil Bongsu Perak Raja Datuk Seri Izuddin Chulan Raja Zainal Azman Shah passed away due to heart disease at the age of 71 at his residence in Bandar Meru Raya here on Monday (March 28). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/03/28/raja-kecil-bongsu-perak-passes-away