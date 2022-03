Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 11:40 Hits: 6

A "revanchist Moscow," "Potemkin village" armed forces, Vladimir Putin’s violent "irredentism." The war in Ukraine is also a war of words.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2022/0328/Reaching-into-the-past-for-words-about-Russia?icid=rss