Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 03:30 Hits: 5

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro launched his re-election campaign on Sunday, telling thousands of cheering supporters that opinion polls were wrong and he is sure to win this year’s election that pits good against bad.

