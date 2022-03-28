The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: New round of Ukraine-Russia talks expected in Turkey amid 'catastrophic' situation in Mariupol

Live: New round of Ukraine-Russia talks expected in Turkey amid ‘catastrophic’ situation in Mariupol The Kremlin said Monday that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators could resume face-to-face peace talks in Turkey on Tuesday as Ukraine said it had no plans to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged cities, due to intelligence reports warning of possible Russian "provocations" along the routes, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. Follow all the developments in Ukraine on our live blog. All times indicated are Paris time [GMT+1].

