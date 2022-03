Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 07:48 Hits: 9

Speaking to FRANCE 24 in his Moscow home, Aleksandr explained his support for President Vladimir Putin amid rising inflation and food prices alongside dubious state television reporting on the war in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220328-russian-pensioner-explains-support-for-putin-amid-inflation-dubious-reporting-on-ukraine-war