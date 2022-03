Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 08:55 Hits: 7

Canada qualified for the World Cup finals for just the second time on Sunday, beating Jamaica 4-0 to book their ticket to Qatar and end 36 years of failure and heartache.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220328-a-legit-football-country-canada-qualify-for-first-world-cup-in-36-years