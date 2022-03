Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 10:21 Hits: 11

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will build more new modern abattoirs to help the development of the meat and livestock industry, says Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/03/28/sabah-to-build-more-new-modern-abattoirs-says-kitingan