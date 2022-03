Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 09:25 Hits: 12

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made Europe more united than it has ever been. The challenge now is to uphold this sense of common purpose, and build a stronger, more resilient, and more self-sufficient EU capable of advancing its geopolitical interests in a world of renewed great-power rivalry.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-strengthen-geopolitical-influence-in-response-to-ukraine-war-by-joschka-fischer-2022-03