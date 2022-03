Category: World Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 10:30 Hits: 10

The US and NATO have not spoken publicly about a final diplomatic settlement in Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government, understandably focused on maintaining national unity, has publicly stated its positions only in somewhat contradictory bits and pieces. But it is time to outline what peace would look like.

