Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 March 2022 07:01 Hits: 13

A fire continues to rage at an oil-storage facility in Lviv following multiple Russian rocket strikes the previous day that marked the most significant attack on the western Ukrainian city since Russia's full-scale invasion began over a month ago.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/lviv-attack-humanitarian-corridors/31772646.html